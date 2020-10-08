University City has launched the third round of its forgivable loan program to help local small businesses that have experienced economic loss as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- University City launches $850,000 forgivable loan program for small businesses impacted by the pandemic - October 8, 2020
- Baltimore Business Lending to provide $10K grants to 30 small businesses - October 8, 2020
- Meet the SME Finance Broker Supporting New Businesses During COVID-19 - October 8, 2020