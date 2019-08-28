HSBC, the biggest bank operating in Hong Kong, said it would offer a six-month interest rate rebate on loans approved under official financing and loan guarantee schemes for small and medium … in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Bank softens costs for small business - August 28, 2019
- UPDATE 1-HSBC to cut fees, offer rebates to boost struggling small Hong Kong firms - August 28, 2019
- Storm damage loans available for small businesses - August 28, 2019