UPDATE 1-Hungarian PM says to extend loan moratorium, cut local business tax

Hungary’s government will extend a moratorium on household and business loan repayments until July to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.
