The bank has been trying to boost credit to businesses and consumers after that recession … to trying to get banks support the economy by growing loans. The bank wants to channel loans to small …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- UPDATE 1-Nigeria’s central bank pressures lenders with loan requirement increase - October 2, 2019
- 5 things every small business owner should know about securities regulation - October 2, 2019
- No loan respite for small business as credit cards rise - October 2, 2019