This could open up more home options for buyers shopping at higher price points and hoping to avoid the additional fees of a jumbo loan For the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Updates to conforming loan limits mean 2 million U.S. homes no longer require a jumbo loan - January 4, 2023
- How a new federal law will help small-business owners provide retirement plans for their employees - January 4, 2023
- Fayetteville invests $2.5M to go toward minority-owned businesses - January 4, 2023