Uplinq Financial Technologies, the first global credit decisioning support platform for small business lenders, today announced the addition of global banking and payments executive Matt Baker, former …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Uplinq Adds Former Visa Small Business Leader Matt Baker as Strategic Advisor, Strengthening Business Development Efforts - May 2, 2024
- Consumers receives Small Business Administration Award - May 2, 2024
- Disaster Loans Provided a Lifeline. Now Small Businesses Owe Billions in Late Fees. - May 2, 2024