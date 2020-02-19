South Korean buyer KB Asset Management purchased the buildings and was represented by Dallas’ HC2 Capital. Goldman Sachs provided a five-year, fixed-rate $222 million loan on the deal. Completed in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Uptown Dallas’ Union developer kept a small stake in the deal - February 18, 2020
- Stung by MyPayrollHR scandal, business owners look for answers at Pioneer Bank annual meeting - February 18, 2020
- Which student loans should you pay off first? - February 18, 2020