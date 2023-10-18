The US government has halted some efforts to collect an estimated $62 billion in past-due pandemic loans made to small businesses, concluding that aggressive attempts to recover the money — a portion …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- US halts collection on some past-due COVID loans, sparking federal probes - October 18, 2023
- Small Business Administration loans to secure $115.7 million in ABS - October 18, 2023
- Best business loans of October 2023 - October 18, 2023