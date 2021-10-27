US Man Uses Covid-19 Relief Loan Worth Rs 43 Lakh to Buy Rare Pokemon Card

According to the Federal prosecutors, Vinath Oudomsine allegedly used a major part of the relief aid to buy a single Pokemon card.
