The U.S. Small Business Administration has set up shop in the community room of Capitola City Hall to help businesses and nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the recent winter storms.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- US Small Business Administration opens Business Recovery Center in Capitola - January 21, 2023
- How Did The Small Business Loan Program Have So Many Problems In Just 4 Weeks? - January 21, 2023
- Federal pandemic loan payments now due for millions of small businesses - January 20, 2023