More US small businesses reported having greater difficulty getting a loan in March after multiple bank failures led to a further tightening of credit conditions. A net 9% of owners who borrow …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- US Small Businesses Face Worst Credit in a Decade After SVB - April 11, 2023
- Small business owners feel the credit crunch - April 11, 2023
- Business Loan Terms You Should Know - April 11, 2023