In an ongoing effort to diversify the country’s meat processing and create new markets for smaller livestock producers, the federal government is distributing about $3.9 million of grants and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- USDA awards grants to small meat processors - January 6, 2023
- Business recovery center to open Monday for Ian, Nicole damage - January 6, 2023
- Florida TD Bank manager masterminded $30 million COVID loan fraud and kickback scheme - January 6, 2023