The chairman of UT Holdings, Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd.) has indicated that UT bank saved a lot of businesses especially, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with its loan in less than 48 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- UT’s loans in less than 48 hours saved a lot of businesses – Kofi Amoabeng - September 30, 2022
- They got a puppy — and a nearly 200 percent loan - September 30, 2022
- Rising borrowing costs set to pile pressure on small businesses - September 30, 2022