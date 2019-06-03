–(Business Wire)–Velocity Mortgage Capital, a direct portfolio lender dedicated exclusively to providing investment property loans, has updated its FlexPerm loan with a 30-year, fixed-rate loan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Velocity Mortgage Capital Launches 30-Year, Fixed-Rate Loan Option for Residential Investment and Small Commercial Properties - June 3, 2019
- Fusion Takes Action to Enhance Capital Structure and Deleverage with Support of Secured Lenders - June 3, 2019
- The Role of Cash and Bank Branches in Keeping Small Business Thriving - June 3, 2019