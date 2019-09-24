It led to Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi and Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash to announce proposed measures to better protect businesses and consumers from unfair commercial practices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- No Banking Charter? No Problem. Fintechs Team Up With Small-Town Banks - September 23, 2019
- ‘Verbally abused and blacklisted’: The ‘unconscionable’ business practices targeted in Government crackdown - September 23, 2019
- How to protect yourself and your small business - September 23, 2019