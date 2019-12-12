Viewpoint: Oregon small businesses deserve bigger seats at the table

Five years ago, Oregon had 24 state-chartered banks, which are often the first to lend to small and medium sized businesses. Today it has 14. Big banks now control 80 percent of the state’s deposits, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Fed’s Low Interest Rates Make High Times for Business Borrowers - December 12, 2019
- MAP: SBA 7a loan recipients in St. Louis - December 12, 2019
- The 9 best small business credit cards for maximizing your spending - December 12, 2019