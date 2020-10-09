Ronald A. Smith left prison in the summer of 2012 after serving close to 5u00bd years for an internet-based loan scam that he and his wife used to net millions. It didn’t take long for him to pick up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Virginia Beach man admits to creating loan scam business just weeks after getting out of prison - October 9, 2020
- The feds won’t tax PPP loan forgiveness — but some states might - October 9, 2020
- SBA simplifies PPP forgiveness for small loans - October 9, 2020