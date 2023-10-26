In the legacy of Freedman’s Bank, VP Harris harnesses the total weight of the federal government and private sector to close the gap for Black small businesses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- VP Harris Launches Effort To Expand Capital For Black Businesses - October 26, 2023
- Fort Collins launches revolving loan fund for small business - October 26, 2023
- Accion Opportunity Fund Small Business Loans: 2023 Review - October 26, 2023