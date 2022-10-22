Not wanting their business to go flat or flutter away, Jeff Logan and Jennifer Svacina secured a $10,000 loan to keep their venture afloat.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Waco-area fund getting loans to ventures that might not otherwise qualify - October 21, 2022
- ‘Unbelievable Gall’: Cruz Trashes Biden for Comparing PPP to ‘Ivy League Slacker’ Loans After Dems ‘Disintegrated’ Small Businesses - October 21, 2022
- About 22 million people have applied for student loan forgiveness, Biden said, as GOP states and lawsuits continue to rush to block the program - October 21, 2022