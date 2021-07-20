Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its small multifamily lending team to the Western United States with the addition of Managing Director Ana Ramos. Ms. Ramos will serve as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Walker & Dunlop Expands its Small Multifamily Lending Footprint with Experienced West Coast Leader
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its small multifamily lending team to the Western United States with the addition of Managing Director Ana Ramos. Ms. Ramos will serve as the …