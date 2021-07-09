Mayor Ben Walsh advanced plans to spend the first $14 million of the $123 million in incoming federal stimulus money on projects including repairs at parks, loans for small businesses and a program to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Walsh advances plan to spend stimulus money on small biz, youth jobs, Landmark Theatre - July 9, 2021
- These nonprofits in Asheboro received the most money in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans - July 9, 2021
- City Launches Largest Loan Program To Date For Small Businesses Struggling To Recover Post Pandemic - July 9, 2021