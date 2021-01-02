How do I know if I qualify for the new round? According to the legislation, in order to qualify for a second loan (or a first) business owners have to prove: The business was operating before February …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- The Reauthorization and Revival of the Paycheck Protection Program… - January 2, 2021
- Want to apply for a 2nd federally-funded PPP loan? Here’s how businesses qualify - January 2, 2021
- Va. fundraiser to save small businesses hurt by pandemic goes nationwide - January 1, 2021