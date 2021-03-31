Was one press conference enough, Joe? Biden signs an extension of PPP loans for small businesses – but again refuses to take questions from the press ahead of the announcement …

President Joe Biden signed a bill that would extend the Paycheck Protection Program, but didn’t answer reporters’ questions during a brief public appearance in the Oval Office Tuesday.
