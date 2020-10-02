Officials from the Office of the Inspector General and the U.S. Government Accountability Office will testify Oct. 1 about efforts to prevent fraud within federal programs set up to support small …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- WATCH: Federal officials testify on fraud prevention in small business loan programs - October 2, 2020
- When Missouri’s small businesses expect a recovery - October 1, 2020
- Pressure mounts on SBA to forgive loans, prevent fraud - October 1, 2020