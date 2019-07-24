The company’s growth has been fuelled by a new generation of loan seekers, those who would not receive credit from the formal banking system. Puneet says their focus is to help every Indian find …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
WATCH: Fintech startup Money View is targeting a new generation of loan seekers to scale its business
The company’s growth has been fuelled by a new generation of loan seekers, those who would not receive credit from the formal banking system. Puneet says their focus is to help every Indian find …