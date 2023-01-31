A government watchdog is raising questions about potential fraud in how the government gave out tax dollars to help businesses during the height of the pandemic. A new report now says “questionable” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Watchdog finds $5.4 billion in potentially fraudulent pandemic loans - January 31, 2023
- Upstart to cut over 300 jobs, halts small-business loan product amid macro woes - January 31, 2023
- Amex is rolling out a small business hub with tech from the embattled fintech Kabbage - January 31, 2023