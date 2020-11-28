My identity theft nightmare began, appropriately enough, when I picked up my mail on Halloween. Included in my mail that day was a statement from the U.S. Small Administration, saying I owed the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Wayne Heilman: My identity was stolen for an SBA loan, but taxpayers are the real victim - November 28, 2020
- Small businesses won’t survive winter and another crushing COVID-19 wave unless Congress acts now - November 28, 2020
- 45 Facts About Small Businesses in America - November 28, 2020