Over the summer, the federal government created the “Restaurant Revitalization Fund,” but the money for it dried up in a matter of weeks.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ‘We got shut out’| Hampton Roads businesses and leaders pushing for more aid - October 5, 2021
- Building Economic Vitality One Small Business at a Time - October 5, 2021
- Changes to the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program - October 5, 2021