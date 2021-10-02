It’s called The Employee Retention Credit and it’s to support those impacted by the pandemic. The Hawaii Restaurant Association (HRA) says it’s very excited about help for struggling restaurants, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Webinar explains more about new Employee Retention Credit fund for businesses - October 2, 2021
- Most SCBs miss bad loan recovery target in FY21 - October 2, 2021
- The White House sees a new $150 million loan in Ecuador as way to compete with China - October 2, 2021