According to Opportunity Finance Network, Diverse Community Capital awardees have closed more than $393 million through more than 8,000 loans to diverse small business clients, including African Ameri…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Wells Fargo Invests $18.5 Million in Grants to Ease Small BusinessStress and Expand Access to Capital - February 28, 2019
- Kabbage Survey Reveals 51 Percent of Small Business Owners Forgo Paying Themselves for Multiple Months to Control Cash Flow - February 28, 2019
- City CRIZ program to offer grants, push state to allow revolving loan program - February 28, 2019