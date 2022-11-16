Wells Fargo is now offering some consumers extra-small loans that come with a flat fee instead of an interest charge. The San Francisco-based bank (NYSE: WFC) on Wednesday introduced a limited online …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Wells Fargo rolls out new app-based micro-loan feature - November 16, 2022
- Small Business Industry Study Finds IT Companies Performing Well In Most Financial Measures - November 16, 2022
- Here’s why small businesses are pressing Congress on the SBA — and what they want to see - November 16, 2022