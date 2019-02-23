Wetumpka, Elmore County eligible for SBA loans

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama businesses and residents affected by severe weather and a tornado on Jan. 19 can apply this week in Wetumpka for low-interest disaster loans from the Small …
