Dominick Pietrzak, who owns a film-production company in Brooklyn, was among the small business owners to receive a coveted and potentially forgivable loan in the first round of the Paycheck …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- What Are Fintechs and How Can They Help Small Business? - June 10, 2020
- Franklin County commissioners OK another $2.25 million to help small businesses - June 10, 2020
- Experts lay out the best options for new entrepreneurs looking for cash to relaunch their businesses this year if they don’t qualify for a PPP loan - June 10, 2020