Organizations associated with the city help create practical solutions for the city to give businesses that leg up such as free counseling, small business toolkit, revolving loan funds, a microloan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- What are the biggest challenges facing emerging business in Dothan? Space and capital. - December 28, 2019
- Small business owners are still crazy after all these years – thank God - December 28, 2019
- SC lenders sued for selling high-interest title loans to North Carolinians - December 28, 2019