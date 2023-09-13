Lenders either write down portions of soured credits or charge them off altogether to remove them from their balance sheets. Banks also set aside reserves to cover potential future bad loans. This …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- What banks do with bad loans - September 13, 2023
- Judge’s Ruling: Business Owners Of Color Must Now Submit Proof Of ‘Social Disadvantage’ For SBA Loans - September 13, 2023
- Citi sells SMB loan platform to Foro - September 13, 2023