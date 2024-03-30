A small business is a company of relatively limited size, as measured by its revenue, number of employees, or both. It can be structured in several different ways for tax and legal purposes.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- What Is a Small Business? Definition, Characteristics, and Challenges - March 30, 2024
- 3 Steps Women Business Owners Can Take To Improve Access To Capital - March 30, 2024
- How Can Tech Companies and Startups Use Loans to Help with Cash Flow - March 30, 2024