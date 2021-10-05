Ever since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, loan moratoriums have been widely discussed in India. The country’s central bank offered a moratorium on all term loans for initially a three-month …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- What Is Loan Moratorium And How Does It Impact A Borrower? - October 5, 2021
- Bladex leads successful syndication of a US$100,000,000 3-Year Senior Unsecured Term Loan Facility for Unifin - October 5, 2021
- Alterna Savings announces one of the first microsavings program in Canada aimed at financial resilience for small business entrepreneurs - October 5, 2021