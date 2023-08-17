The CFPB’s finalized rule, which amends the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, will require financial institutions to begin reporting demographic data for all small-business credit applicants. This data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- What new lending regulations mean for small-business owners - August 17, 2023
- City to help downtown businesses through revolving loan fund - August 17, 2023
- US Small Business Administration offers disaster aid to flood victims - August 17, 2023