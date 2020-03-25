SBA South Florida District Director Victoria Guerrero said the agency did not have statistics on how may local applications have been submitted, but estimates more than 1,000 busi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- What South Florida business owners should know before applying for SBA disaster loans - March 24, 2020
- SBA offers loans to help struggling small businesses - March 24, 2020
- Emergency loans to small businesses are just a start – The Boston Globe - March 24, 2020