At the heart of the purpose of this article is that regardless of the funding source – crowdfunding or traditional – interest and terms on small business loans are always higher and tighter than for a…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- What your bankability says about your business’s sustainability - February 17, 2019
- Some business owners may be shocked by lost tax breaks - February 17, 2019
- Business reports for Sunday, Feb. 17 - February 17, 2019