Regulations and details are yet to come out from the government agencies that administer the programs, such as the Small Business Administration (SBA) and Treasury Department. Here’s very good news.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Does My Small Business Qualify for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)? - December 30, 2020
- What’s in the stimulus package for small businesses, PPP loans and cultural grants - December 30, 2020
- New federal stimulus aid for small businesses means little for two local entrepreneurs - December 29, 2020