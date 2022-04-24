Even before the pandemic, eight out of every 10 Back businesses failed within the first 18 months. U.S. Census data show 58% of Black business owners describe the health of their businesses as “at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- When Black-owned businesses fail, it hurts everybody - April 24, 2022
- Bautista says loans of up to P100,000 needed to revive MSMEs - April 24, 2022
- ADB considering loan to Maldives bank to help nation’s MSMEs: Ashok Lavasa - April 24, 2022