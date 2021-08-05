What companies received PPP loans? The PPP data includes borrower names, loan approval dates and demographic information – when supplied – providing a detailed picture of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Which companies got PPP loans in 2021? Our SBA database unveils list of 6.6M recipients - August 5, 2021
- These organizations were approved for the biggest 2021 PPP loans in WNY - August 5, 2021
- Award-Winning Wells Fargo Website Helps Support Small Businesses Through the Pandemic and Beyond - August 5, 2021