The White House warned on Friday that small businesses would miss out on $100 million a day in loans if there is a shutdown because Congress is unable to fund the government before a weekend deadline.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- White House warns about hit on small business loans if government shuts down - September 29, 2023
- Small-business grants you can apply for in October - September 29, 2023
- Data from the Small Business Administration shows major increase in loans to Black-owned businesses - September 29, 2023