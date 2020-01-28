The Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region has recently invested in the Faisal West Indian Grocery and Halal Meat in Schenectady, and Repose Wellness in Albany. Both are companies that would have …
Why Albany’s Community Loan Fund sees opportunity in Cuomo’s new banking proposal
