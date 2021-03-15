Related: How to Obtain an SBA Coronavirus PPP Loan and Have It Forgiven Gusto’s data found that the revenue reduction requirement prevented 44% of small businesses from applying for a second-draw PPP, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Why Aren’t Struggling Small Businesses Taking More PPP? - March 15, 2021
- Summit Bank Donates $150,000 of PPP SBA Loan Income to Make Microloans to Underserved Members of the Oregon Community - March 15, 2021
- GetPayroll Releases Free Checkup Tool for Small Businesses to Optimize Payroll in the Post-COVID Era - March 15, 2021