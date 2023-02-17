The Adani Group, RIL, Godrej and others want to make their presence felt in the NBFC digital lending arena.Indian conglomerates are busy setting up non-banking financial companies to embark on a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Why big business is hankering after the licence to lend - February 17, 2023
- Only 3.6% SME stimulus loans provided in Ctg - February 16, 2023
- The Federal Reserve Acts on BSA Failures Related to PPP Loan Fraud - February 16, 2023