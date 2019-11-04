That’s why online lender Prospa has just announced a limited time offer for small businesses in need of some extra finance for the last stretch of 2019. The date: Settle your loan by 31 December, 2019 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Why Prospa’s special offer could be perfect for businesses preparing for Christmas - November 3, 2019
- Canceling student-loan debt could have limited positive impact and introduce ‘moral hazard’ that would make the situation worse, Moody’s warns - November 3, 2019
- Local lender looks to help small north St. Louis businesses - November 3, 2019