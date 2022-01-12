Small business loan approval percentages at big banks ($10 in assets) increased from 14.2% in November to 14.3% in December, and small banks’ approvals also rose from 19.9% in November to 20.1% in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Why Small Business Loan Approval Rates Are Climbing At A Snail’s Pace - January 12, 2022
- Ottawa extends CEBA deadline for businesses to repay interest-free loans to 2023 - January 12, 2022
- Repayment deadline for CEBA loans extended by Ottawa - January 12, 2022