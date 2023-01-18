The majority of Paycheck Protection Program loans given to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic have been forgiven, but new data show the program was rampant with fraud.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Why the high forgiveness rate of PPP loans is troubling to many people - January 18, 2023
- Springfield woman says loan was taken out in her name without her knowing - January 17, 2023
- Suburban businesswoman obtained $440K in small business loans, bought yacht and Gucci dog collars: indictment - January 17, 2023